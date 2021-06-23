Amalgamated Bank Sells 284 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 755,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,414,000 after purchasing an additional 190,230 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.11.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $531.46. 1,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,306. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $506.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

