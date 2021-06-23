Amalgamated Bank Sells 665 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after buying an additional 103,164 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of HCA traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.19. The company has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

