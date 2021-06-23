Amalgamated Bank Sells 714 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,782,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3,251.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,839,000 after purchasing an additional 164,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 203.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,030,000 after buying an additional 138,790 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $592.96. 740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,239. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.07 and a 52 week high of $596.04.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,141,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $22,820,282. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

