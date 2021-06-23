Amalgamated Bank Sells 716 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $3,601,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 180,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $48,280,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 518,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $139,330,000 after acquiring an additional 76,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

NYSE NSC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.83. 2,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,055. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $166.00 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

