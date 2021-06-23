Amalgamated Bank Sells 762 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.59.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,285. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.11.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

