Amalgamated Bank Sells 842 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.85.

SEDG stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.13. 3,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,747. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.19 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total value of $2,885,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,523,792.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,243,118 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.