Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $402.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,862. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $404.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

