Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. Cowen lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $168.80. 20,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.84 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,003 shares of company stock worth $26,911,077 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

