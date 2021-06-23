Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.64. 35,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,086,556. The company has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,457,147 shares of company stock worth $102,447,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.