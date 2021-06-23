Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.21.

ISRG stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $906.31. 3,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $844.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $543.03 and a 52-week high of $903.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

