Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,505.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,312.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

