Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,505.44 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,630.08 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,312.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

