Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 107.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,505.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,312.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.