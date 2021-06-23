Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded by Grupo Santander

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Grupo Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABEV. Citigroup cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Shares of ABEV stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,134,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,258,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

