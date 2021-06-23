Ambrosus (AMB) Price Down 20.3% This Week

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 27% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $344,816.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 736,858,651 coins and its circulating supply is 198,331,703 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

