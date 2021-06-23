Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stake Lowered by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $12.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.