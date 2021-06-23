Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Cut by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

