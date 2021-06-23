Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Ameresco worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,726,000 after buying an additional 107,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRC. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

In related news, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

