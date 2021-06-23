American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAOU) Stock Price Up 0.6%

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU) shares rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 51,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAOU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter worth about $599,000.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

