American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director Sells $135,492.00 in Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 796,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.24. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

