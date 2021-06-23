American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,733 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 253.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

American Express stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $167.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

