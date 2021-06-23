American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $266.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.25. The company has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.