Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,175 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Americold Realty Trust worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -758.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. Insiders sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.