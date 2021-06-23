AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.6% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 674,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,592,000 after buying an additional 47,744 shares during the period. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 101.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.9% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,243.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,953,730. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of ABC opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.66. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

