Analysts Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Announce $1.45 EPS

Brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.72. Ally Financial posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,705,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $114,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,103.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,779 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

