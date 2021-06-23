Analysts Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. AstraZeneca reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.90. 430,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,765,266. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.