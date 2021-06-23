Analysts Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.08). Canopy Growth reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.72) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGC. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. 1,786,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,307. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.11. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,249,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 792,492 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 432.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after acquiring an additional 768,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 345,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.