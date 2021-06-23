Analysts Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.08). Canopy Growth reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.72) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGC. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. 1,786,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,307. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.11. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,249,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 792,492 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 432.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after acquiring an additional 768,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 345,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.