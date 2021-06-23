Analysts Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.71 Million

Analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post sales of $101.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.78 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $65.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $388.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.89 million to $397.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $445.90 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $463.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

In other Chuy’s news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 17,484 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $804,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,175. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $222,000.

CHUY opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $750.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 2.19.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

