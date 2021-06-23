Analysts Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post $464.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $459.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $468.75 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $428.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXP. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,955. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $141.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.90. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $153.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

