Analysts Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.59 Million

Brokerages expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report sales of $314.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $323.50 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $125.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,911,077 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.84 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $229.04.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

