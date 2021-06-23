Analysts Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.80 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will announce $58.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $63.35 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $32.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $243.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.04 billion to $253.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $249.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $234.52 billion to $265.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after buying an additional 442,248 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 219,403 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 46,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $270.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

