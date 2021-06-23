Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to Announce $1.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report $1.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,375,000 after purchasing an additional 122,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,983,000 after acquiring an additional 301,503 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,586,000 after buying an additional 729,806 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,221,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,809,000 after buying an additional 262,330 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $136.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.99. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $141.40.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

