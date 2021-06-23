Analysts Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). MediciNova reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MediciNova.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediciNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MediciNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in MediciNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNOV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. 998,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,701. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $190.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

