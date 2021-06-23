Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post $0.54 EPS

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $6,825,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $2,437,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,928.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 99,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.