Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post $0.54 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $6,825,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $2,437,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,928.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 99,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

