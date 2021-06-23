Analysts Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce $85.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $32.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $349.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $407.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $416.54 million, with estimates ranging from $371.09 million to $483.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 357.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.