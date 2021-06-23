Analysts Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will announce $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.37. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

WTS stock opened at $140.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $144.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $1,070,905.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $4,796,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $11,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.