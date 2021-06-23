Analysts Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.73. Albemarle posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $161.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 963.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $137,969,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 766,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.