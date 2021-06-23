Analysts Expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to Announce $2.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.34. American Tower reported earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $9.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

NYSE:AMT opened at $266.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.25. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $120.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 107,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,205,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,811,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 120,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,135,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.