Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSM. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

BSM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.55. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.94%.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SoftVest Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,095,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,646 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 277,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.