Analysts Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report sales of $5.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.90 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $49.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $47.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.27 million to $88.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $80.65 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $145.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

