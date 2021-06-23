Analysts Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.30). Columbia Sportswear reported earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $99.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

