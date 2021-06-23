Analysts Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. MSA Safety also reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:MSA remained flat at $$161.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 71,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $102.15 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

