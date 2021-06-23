Analysts Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to Announce $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Waste Management reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

NYSE WM opened at $139.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.08. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,838 shares of company stock valued at $19,867,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

