Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 23rd (AEM, AGI, APYRF, ATGFF, ATZAF, BNS, CBWBF, DALXF, DREUF, EDVMF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 23rd:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price cut by CIBC from $104.00 to $97.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.50.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF)

had its price target increased by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$29.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$91.00 to C$92.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$7.75. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$16.50.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$41.00.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$17.25 to C$16.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price trimmed by CIBC to C$11.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $11.50 to $11.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $11.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$14.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$33.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target raised by Tudor Pickering to $50.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$12.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $715.00 to $875.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$2.85 to C$3.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.50.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.50.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$133.00 to C$131.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$18.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$97.00 to C$95.00.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$26.50 to C$23.50.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.85 to C$0.90. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

