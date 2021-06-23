Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tellurian (TELL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL):

6/16/2021 – Tellurian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

6/8/2021 – Tellurian was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.00.

6/8/2021 – Tellurian had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Tellurian was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.00.

6/1/2021 – Tellurian had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $3.00 to $5.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Tellurian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

5/27/2021 – Tellurian had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Tellurian was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.40 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

Get Tellurian Inc alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 42.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 33.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.