Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Whitecap Resources (WCP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE: WCP) in the last few weeks:

6/21/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$10.00.

6/9/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

5/18/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Whitecap Resources was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:WCP traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.39. 2,572,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,467. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$2.10 and a one year high of C$6.82. The company has a market cap of C$4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0151 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,443,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,272,725. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock worth $98,675.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

