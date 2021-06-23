Analyzing Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gravity and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 17.60% 46.30% 31.29% Ideanomics -146.60% -39.06% -28.90%

Gravity has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gravity and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ideanomics has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.61%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Gravity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Gravity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gravity and Ideanomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $344.25 million 2.22 $50.16 million N/A N/A Ideanomics $26.76 million 45.36 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -6.63

Gravity has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics.

Summary

Gravity beats Ideanomics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game. The company's mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Sacred Blade; Dark Eden; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Action RO2: Spear of Odin; Tera Classic; the Lord; and the Color of Dream Fantasy, Latale. It also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; and Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3. In addition, the company offers games for IPTV, including Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, it provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 129 registered domain names. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

