Analyzing MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) & Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad (NYSE:VVI) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viad and MJ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $415.43 million 2.43 -$374.09 million ($5.85) -8.43 MJ $820,000.00 36.18 -$3.96 million N/A N/A

MJ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viad.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Viad and MJ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00 MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viad presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.61%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than MJ.

Volatility and Risk

Viad has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viad shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad -219.60% -79.87% -16.51% MJ 663.06% 284.83% 48.78%

Summary

Viad beats MJ on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options. It also provides event management tools, such as online ordering capabilities, sponsorship management solutions, content management systems, and live event tracking; and audio-visual, including video production, lighting design, digital studio, entertainment and talent coordination, projection mapping, and computer rental and support services. In addition, the company offers a collection of experiences in recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation and production management, consulting, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

