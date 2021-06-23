Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 4,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANGGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Angang Steel in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Angang Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.70.

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

