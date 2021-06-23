Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,827 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 9,791 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BUD opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.18. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

